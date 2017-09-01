Gov't Denied Quick Win In Soldiers' Citizenship Suit

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 5:41 PM EST) -- A D.C. district judge on Thursday rejected the federal government’s bid for a quick win in a class action in which soldiers allege the military improperly changed the requirements for expedited naturalization applications.



U.S. District Judge Ellen Segal Huvelle determined that because the U.S. Department of Defense has presented insufficient evidence for the court to properly evaluate the government’s summary judgment bid, she must deny it, according to her opinion.



Judge Huvelle held that the DOD does not appear to have followed protocol outlined in the...

