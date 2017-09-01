Gov't Denied Quick Win In Soldiers' Citizenship Suit
U.S. District Judge Ellen Segal Huvelle determined that because the U.S. Department of Defense has presented insufficient evidence for the court to properly evaluate the government’s summary judgment bid, she must deny it, according to her opinion.
Judge Huvelle held that the DOD does not appear to have followed protocol outlined in the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login