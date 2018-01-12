Municipal ISPs Offer Better Value, Harvard Study Suggests

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 5:13 PM EST) -- Municipal broadband networks offer consumers better value than commercial internet service providers in most cases, a Harvard study recently found, although a lack of data on broadband service dynamics obfuscates the picture.



The study, published Wednesday and authored by researchers David Talbot, Kira Hessekiel and Danielle Kehl, analyzed 27 community-owned broadband networks and compared the municipal service rates with locally advertised pricing from commercial service providers such Comcast, Charter and CenturyLink. In only four cases did commercial service offer the lowest rates for basic broadband service...

