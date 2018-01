Travel Ban Unlikely To Tarnish US As Arbitration Venue

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 8:16 PM EST) -- While the Trump administration’s travel ban excluding people from certain Muslim-majority countries has prompted some parties to situate international arbitrations elsewhere, experts say these concerns are unlikely to dampen the popularity of the U.S. as an arbitration venue in the long run.



The travel ban enacted by President Donald Trump in early 2017 caused chaos at airports and uncertainty among the residents of the nations targeted in the various iterations of the ban, and those in the international arbitration realm were not left unscathed.



Practitioners consulted...

To view the full article, register now.