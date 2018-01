Mueller's Team Seeks May Trial Date For Manafort, Gates

Law360, Los Angeles (January 12, 2018, 10:50 PM EST) -- Paul Manafort, the indicted former campaign manager to President Donald Trump, may face trial as soon as May, according to a filing Friday by the special counsel spearheading an investigation into the Trump campaign that also outlined plans for future evidence exchange.



Manafort and his longtime deputy Richard W. Gates III are fighting charges of money laundering, conspiracy, hiding offshore accounts and failing to file as a foreign agent following allegations tied to nearly a decade of secret lobbying on behalf of Russia-associated Ukrainian officials....

To view the full article, register now.