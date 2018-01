Live Nation Settles Songkick Antitrust Suit In $110M Deal

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 10:09 PM EST) -- Live Nation Entertainment has agreed to pay Songkick parent company Complete Entertainment Resources Group $110 million to end an antitrust suit scheduled for trial in California federal court this month and to purchase several of its assets, the concert ticket company announced Friday.



Live Nation will now own Songkick’s ticketing commerce platform, anti-scalping algorithm, API applications and patent portfolio and be free of accusations that it and its ticketing subsidiary used their industry dominance to squeeze out all competitors and keep artists from selling cheaper tickets directly...

To view the full article, register now.