Burger King, Supermarket Hit With ADA Suits Over Websites

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 4:00 PM EST) -- Fast-food giant Burger King and supermarket chain Morton Williams are violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide websites that are accessible to users who are blind or visually impaired, according to proposed class actions filed Friday in New York federal court.



Named plaintiff Maria Mendizabal alleges in separate suits that she was prevented from gaining information such as store locations, hours and pricing, as the websites of Burger King Corp. and Morton Williams Supermarkets Inc. are not properly designed for use by legally...

