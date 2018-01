PGA Tour Determined To Avoid Good Faith Issue In Singh Suit

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 6:29 PM EST) -- After nearly five years of litigation with golfer Vijay Singh, the PGA Tour has made the latest in its string of determined efforts to avoid trial over whether the organization acted in bad faith by suspending Singh for using a deer antler spray supplement that turned out not to be prohibited.



Golfer Vijay Singh is suing the PGA Tour over the organization's attempts to suspend him for using a supplement made from deer antlers. (AP) Things hit a boiling point recently as the PGA Tour appealed...

