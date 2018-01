9th Circ. Revives FCA Suit Against Ex-Lockheed Health Co.

Law360, Los Angeles (January 16, 2018, 4:33 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Friday said a physician can bring a False Claims Act suit accusing a former Lockheed Martin health care subsidiary of submitting false claims to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, finding he had sufficient pleadings even without access to the full contract between the company and the government.



The six-page, unpublished decision came down Friday in an appeal from would-be whistleblower Dr. David Vatan, whose FCA suit was dismissed for failure to state a claim. He accuses QTC Medical Services Inc.,...

