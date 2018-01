Calif. Man Cops To Conspiracy For $10.5M Homeowners Scam

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 4:07 PM EST) -- A California man who ran a "keep your home" operation called Capital Access LLC admitted to a count of wire fraud conspiracy in Sacramento federal court Friday after prosecutors accused him and two others of stripping borrowers of home equity and then depriving lenders of $10.5 million.



Sergio R. Barrientos, 64, of Poway, California, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Garland E. Burrell Jr. ahead of a jury trial that had been scheduled to begin Feb. 6. He is slated to be sentenced April 6....

To view the full article, register now.