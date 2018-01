NFL Fans Seek Class Cert. In Canceled Game Suit

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 2:59 PM EST) -- Ticket holders to the 2016 NFL Hall of Fame Game urged an Ohio federal court Monday to certify a nationwide class and name Eagan Avenatti LLP as class counsel in their breach of contract suit over the eleventh-hour cancellation of the preseason game.



Proposed class representative Carmelo Treviso urged the court to certify either a nationwide damages class of fans who bought or acquired tickets to the game or a nationwide liability-only class of the same scope, with damages to be determined on an individual basis....

