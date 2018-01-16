Salvi Schostok Lands Ex-Hinshaw & Culbertson Litigation Atty

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 2:31 PM EST) -- Salvi Schostok & Pritchard PC has nabbed a 19-year veteran of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP as a litigation partner in Chicago, focusing on medical malpractice, product liability and trials work, the firm announced on Monday.



Thomas R. Mulroy III will also continue his work helping plaintiffs in the areas of wrongful death and personal injury.



“Tom already has an impressive success record litigating medical malpractice cases,” Salvi Schostok managing equity partner Patrick Salvi said in a statement on Monday. “We are confident that with his skill...

To view the full article, register now.