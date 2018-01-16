Real Estate Rumors: Scripps, Piedmont, Empire State

Law360, Minneapolis (January 16, 2018, 6:10 PM EST) -- Scripps Networks Interactive is considering two different buildings for a new headquarters in Manhattan, The Real Deal reported Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is considering Cove Property Group’s 441 Ninth Ave. as well as 1250 Broadway, the latter a Global Holdings property, The Real Deal said. The firm's new headquarters could have as much as 400,000 square feet, according to the report.



Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. has sold an office property in Tamarac, Florida, to Bridge Investment Group for $13.58 million,...

