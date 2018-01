Exxon Insists Climate Change Speech Claims Are Valid

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 3:51 PM EST) -- ExxonMobil told a judge Friday it has made its case that climate change probes launched by the attorneys general of New York and Massachusetts violate its free speech rights, documenting meetings between New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and climate activists to bolster its argument.



In the oil giant's effort to convince a skeptical U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni not to throw out the company's federal suit, Exxon Mobil Corp. said there's plenty of information in the public record to support its claims that Schneiderman...

