Deals Rumor Mill: Aramco, JD.com, WME

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 8:30 PM EST) -- UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch reportedly received the cold shoulder from Saudi Arabian Oil Co., with Reuters detailing Tuesday that the soon-to-be-public state-owned oil giant didn’t invite the banks to vie for an advisory role related to its upcoming initial public offering, worth an estimated $100 billion. According to the report, the banks’ recent lack of work with the oil giant was the driving factor behind the decision. The report added that Barclays was also not invited, but the reasoning behind that was not...
