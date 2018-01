70K Women Dropped From Sterling Jewelers Sex Bias Class

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 2:18 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge ruled Monday that a class of women accusing Sterling Jewelers Inc. of gender discrimination did not cover an estimated 70,000 workers who did not opt to join the suit, overturning an arbitrator’s decision and shrinking the class size to “several hundred” people.



U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff’s 10-page opinion and order overturned the arbitrator’s February 2015 ruling certifying a proposed class of workers employed by Sterling as far back as 2003, saying that arbitrators can bind active participants in a...

To view the full article, register now.