Ascension Health Gets OK For $29.5M Deal To End ERISA Suit

Law360, Chicago (January 16, 2018, 3:19 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge gave the final nod on Tuesday to a $29.5 million settlement in a class action accusing Ascension Health of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, calling the deal a good result for the class despite a recent adverse U.S. Supreme Court ruling.



U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman told attorneys for Accretive Health and a class of participants and beneficiaries of the Wheaton Franciscan Retirement Plan — sponsored by Ascension after it acquired Wheaton’s health care subsidiaries in 2016 — that the...

