Ice Cube’s Hoops League Looks To Stuff Rival's Suit

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 5:01 PM EST) -- A basketball league founded by actor and rapper Ice Cube told a New York federal court Friday that the suit brought against it by a rival league alleging stolen proprietary information and a breached contract should be dismissed because there is no record of the phone call that the claims are based on.



Ice Cube, along with his Big3 Basketball LLC, asked a New York judge on Friday to dismiss the suit against them, claiming that Champions League Inc.’s allegations are based on a two-minute phone...

