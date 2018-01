Nissan Wants Sentra Transmission Defect Suit Trimmed

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 9:10 PM EST) -- Nissan North America Inc. has asked a California federal judge to trim a proposed class action alleging certain Nissan Sentras had faulty transmissions prone to overheating, saying the lead plaintiff cannot support his "broad" claims for restitution, implied warranty violations and unjust enrichment.



Nissan on Friday filed a motion to dismiss in part plaintiff Waldo Leyva's proposed class action, saying his unjust enrichment, restitution and disgorgement claims must be dismissed because adequate legal remedies already exist, including for him to pursue damages pursuant to the Song-Beverly...

