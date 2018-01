Landlord Not Covered For Fatal Stabbings, Insurer Says

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 6:49 PM EST) -- Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. on Tuesday told a Texas federal court it does not owe the owner of a Houston apartment complex coverage for state suits filed by the relatives of two men stabbed to death in a fight with a building security guard.



Mt. Hawley said DCM Cancun LP's contract with the security company that employed the guard does not meet the requirements for coverage set forth in Cancun's policy, and that Cancun failed to provide it with timely notification of the stabbings.



"The underlying...

