AMD Hit With Investor Suit Over Chips' Vulnerability

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 4:30 PM EST) -- Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. downplayed its vulnerability to a recently revealed security flaw dubbed Spectre, causing shares to drop when the company disclosed the true extent of its chips' susceptibility, says a proposed class action filed in California federal court Tuesday.



Investor Doyun Kim said AMD shares fell almost 1 percent to $12.02 on Friday after the company admitted its chips were vulnerable to both variants of the Spectre flaw that exposes passwords and other sensitive data to third parties. The company misled shareholders about...

