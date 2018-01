High Court Turns Aside 3 Employment Appeals

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 6:43 PM EST) -- READY FOR SLOT-- The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a trio of employment cases on Tuesday, including a dispute over forum-selection provisions that may be included in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act benefit plan and an appeal over the authority of magistrate judges to issue final judgments in certain types of cases.



Here are three employment cases the high court swatted aside.



George Mathias v. USDC CD IL



In one order, the justices denied an appeal by a former employee of construction equipment company...

