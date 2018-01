Drivers Ask Judge To Reject $3M Uber Settlement

Law360, Los Angeles (January 16, 2018, 6:42 PM EST) -- A group of drivers on Tuesday blasted a proposed $3 million agreement that would end allegations by a separate group of New York drivers against Uber Technologies Inc., telling a New York federal court that it was an improper attempt to settle sales tax claims against the company.



Bigu Haider, who has filed a separate action against Uber along with other drivers, said the sales tax claims included in the settlement with driver Jose Ortega and others remain viable, and the court should not endorse the...

