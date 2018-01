DAs Seek Uber Data Showing If It Shelved Drunken Drivers

Law360, San Francisco (January 16, 2018, 9:28 PM EST) -- San Francisco and Los Angeles district attorneys asked a California judge Tuesday to order Uber to hand over data on whether it suspended drivers accused of using drugs or alcohol on the job, or if the company misrepresented its zero-tolerance policy — an alleged violation that could cost Uber $15 million.



Prosecutors reached a deal with Uber Technologies Inc. in April 2016, ending a suit alleging the company engaged in unlawful business practices. The $25 million stipulated judgment included a provision that the company could not misrepresent its safety...

To view the full article, register now.