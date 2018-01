Calif. Residents Sue Utility Cos. Over Wildfires, Mudslides

Law360, Los Angeles (January 16, 2018, 10:48 PM EST) -- Residents and a business in a California community recently ravaged by extreme weather filed an amended lawsuit in state court on Tuesday, accusing Southern California Edison and Montecito Water District of negligence that led to a wildfire, subsequent mudslides and resulting death and destruction.



In a suit originally filed Friday, residents in Montecito Lori Ann Lieberman, Aimee Klaus, Holden Miller and Plum Goods LLC claim SCE caused December’s Thomas Fire by failing to maintain its utility lines during strong Santa Ana winds, which in turn primed...

