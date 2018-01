Atlanta Procurement Official Gets 2 Years For Taking Bribes

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 5:49 PM EST) -- Atlanta's former chief procurement officer was sentenced to more than two years in prison Tuesday in Georgia federal court after admitting he accepted bribes from a construction firm that later received city contracts worth millions of dollars.



Adam L. Smith, 53, who held the procurement post from 2003 to 2017, was ordered to serve 27 months behind bars and pay $69,000 in restitution and fines for taking $40,000 in bribe money from an unnamed city vendor, authorities said.



“As the city of Atlanta’s chief procurement officer,...

To view the full article, register now.