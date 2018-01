ComScore Investors Ink $110M Deal Over Inflated Stocks

Law360, Los Angeles (January 16, 2018, 8:42 PM EST) -- Investors in media analytics company ComScore Inc. asked a New York federal judge on Friday to approve a $110 million settlement over alleged intentional miscalculations the company’s accounting department made that caused artificial stock value inflation and led to heavy losses.



According to the proposed settlement, ComScore will pay the class $27 million in cash, as well as stocks valued at $82.7 million, in order to settle claims brought by potentially thousands of shareholders who saw their share prices fall more than 33 percent after the...

