NYC Hospital Caused Eagles Guitarist’s Death, Suit Says

Law360, Los Angeles (January 16, 2018, 8:37 PM EST) -- A Manhattan hospital and a doctor are accused of committing medical malpractice that purportedly caused the death of Eagles guitarist and co-founder Glenn Frey, according to a suit filed Tuesday in New York state court.



Frey’s widow, Cindy Frey, lodged a wrongful death suit accusing gastroenterologist Dr. Steven Itzkowitz and Mount Sinai Hospital of providing negligent medical treatment to Glenn Frey in the fall of 2015, which purportedly contributed to the Grammy Award-winning musician’s death in January 2016 at the age of 67. The suit claims...

