Gov't, Groups Challenge Efforts To Halt Methane Rule Delay

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 4:20 PM EST) -- The Bureau of Land Management, the states of North Dakota and Texas and several energy industry groups on Tuesday challenged efforts to block a decision suspending parts of a rule limiting oil and gas companies from venting and flaring methane on public lands, arguing in California federal court that a preliminary injunction that would keep the rule’s provisions in effect isn’t warranted.



The federal agency, states and groups offered briefs opposing preliminary injunction requests in a pair of related lawsuits — one brought by California and...

To view the full article, register now.