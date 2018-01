Judge Trims Claims Against Ford In Shattering Sunroof Suit

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 10:06 PM EST) -- Ford Motor Co. must face some of the claims in a proposed class action over allegedly defective sunroofs that can spontaneously shatter, a federal judge in the Western District of Washington ruled Tuesday, rejecting the carmaker’s argument that the Ford Escape owner behind the suit lacks standing.



The automaker had contended that Jessica Beaty lacked standing to bring class actions claims related to more than a dozen different Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicle models, saying she hadn’t shown that those other vehicles were “substantially similar” to the...

