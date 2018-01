FCC Wrongly Reassigned NYC TV Channel, DC Circ. Told

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 8:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission wrongly relegated a New York City-area TV station to a higher broadcast channel number that separated it from other similar, local channels and disadvantaged it in the market, the station told the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday.



PMCM TV LLC, a very high frequency station that broadcasts from New Jersey as MeTV affiliate WJLP, said in a brief that the commission wrongly ordered it to move from channel 3 to channel 33 to satisfy the request of a broadcaster in an adjacent market...

