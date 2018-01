7th Circ. Upholds Nurse's 6-Year Sentence For $15.6M Fraud

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 3:43 PM EST) -- The former manager of a now-shuttered Chicago-area home health care provider is still facing six years in prison for an “overwhelming and massive” scheme to defraud Medicare out of $15.6 million, after the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday affirmed all parts of her sentence.



Diana J. Gumila, a nurse who once headed clinical operations for Suburban Home Physicians LLC, better known as Doctor at Home, had argued in her appeal that she was given too much prison time and that the federal government could not prove she...

To view the full article, register now.