$2M XTO Energy Award Wrongly Nixed, Texas Justices Told

Law360, Houston (January 17, 2018, 7:41 PM EST) -- A landowner asked the Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday to review a lower appellate court's opinion that he alleges wrongly nixed a $2 million jury award in his favor stemming from a trespassing dispute with XTO Energy Inc. over mineral leases.



Elton Goodwin said in his petition for review that the 12th Court of Appeals reversed the award in October after holding the amount of damages was incorrectly based on a valuation that XTO had prepared and calculated for use in its filings with the U.S....

