'Jersey Shore' Star, Brother To Plead Guilty In Tax Case

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 17, 2018, 1:57 PM EST) -- “Jersey Shore” star Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino and his brother Marc Sorrentino have agreed to plead guilty in their criminal case over tax-related charges instead of going to trial next month, according to a government letter on Wednesday to a New Jersey federal judge.



The parties told the court Tuesday that the Sorrentinos had agreed to plead guilty, and U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton scheduled a hearing for Friday for the defendants to enter their guilty pleas, according to a one-page letter prosecutors sent the...

