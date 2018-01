Lenders Cut $27M Deal With Citi, HSBC In Libor Rigging Suit

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 6:59 PM EST) -- A proposed class of U.S. lenders told a New York federal judge on Tuesday they have reached separate settlements with Citigroup and HSBC totaling $27 million to resolve their claims in a sprawling multidistrict litigation over an alleged conspiracy to rig London Interbank Offered Rate.



The settlement calls for Citigroup Inc. to pay $23 million and HSBC Bank PLC $4 million to a group of lenders seeking class certification led by The Berkshire Bank and the Government Development Bank of Puerto Rico.



“Lender plaintiffs’ settlements with...

