Corvette Drivers' Warranty Claims Outrun GM Dismissal Push

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 6:33 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday trimmed claims from a proposed class action over the Corvette Z06, but kept the suit’s warranty claims, finding ambiguities in General Motors LLC’s contract language made it unclear whether it was on the hook for an alleged design flaw that causes the race cars to rapidly decelerate.



The cars’ cooling system allegedly allows the engines to quickly overheat. That triggers the vehicles' “Limp Mode,” which suddenly slows them down to prevent permanent damage. And though the cars are marketed for...

