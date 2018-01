Ex-Baruch Coach Cops To Renting Out Gym On The Side

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 2:07 PM EST) -- A New Jersey man admitted Wednesday to turning a Baruch College gym into a “side business” while coaching its basketball team, telling a Manhattan federal judge he pocketed rental checks for years, after prosecutors said he poached some $600,000 that should have gone to the City University of New York school.



Machli Joseph admitted to a count of converting property at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty. He faces a sentence of about 3½ years in prison, as well as restitution and forfeiture,...

To view the full article, register now.