Goldman Sachs Exec's Ex-Aide Accused Of $1.2M Wine Theft

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 10:44 PM EST) -- The FBI arrested the ex-personal assistant of Goldman Sachs’ co-President David Solomon in Los Angeles Tuesday for allegedly stealing $1.2 million of rare wine from his former boss, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.



Nicholas De-Meyer, who worked for Solomon from 2008 to 2016, stole hundreds of bottles of wine from his boss’ East Hampton wine cellar starting in about 2014, according to the indictment unsealed Wednesday.



“Rare wines have a very specific market, but even given...

To view the full article, register now.