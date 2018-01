Caesars Palace Owner Rejects MGM Growth’s $6B Offer

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 4:33 PM EST) -- The owner of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace and its Atlantic City, New Jersey, counterpart on Wednesday confirmed that it rejected fellow real estate investment trust MGM Growth Properties’ all-stock acquisition offer worth nearly $6 billion.



Under the rejected deal, MGM Growth offered to buy all of VICI Properties Inc.’s outstanding shares for $19.50 each via MGM Growth shares. According to a December announcement, VICI boasts 300,278,939 outstanding shares of outstanding common stock. VICI on Wednesday said its board unanimously decided that the offer was not in...

To view the full article, register now.