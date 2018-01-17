Ill. Atty Censured For Not Banning Disbarred Wife From Firm

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 10:53 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court has censured a lawyer for failing to prevent his disbarred wife from practicing in his office.



Stanley Niew, a labor and employment lawyer in Oak Brook, Illinois, was formally charged last year with assisting an unlicensed attorney to practice law by allowing his wife, Kathleen, to use his firm’s office months after she had been disbarred.



She lost her law license in November 2013 after she was accused of mishandling approximately $2.34 million belonging to clients she had represented in a real...

