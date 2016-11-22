DOJ Trying To 'Eviscerate' Escobar, UnitedHealth Says

By Jeff Overley

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 9:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to “eviscerate” the U.S. Supreme Court’s monumental Escobar decision by arguing that the government doesn’t have to deny reimbursement to show that regulatory violations are serious, UnitedHealth Group Inc. said Tuesday.

UnitedHealth leveled its charge in a brief filed in California federal court seeking dismissal of a DOJ-backed whistleblower suit alleging $1 billion in Medicare Advantage fraud. The brief focused on whether the suit satisfies Escobar, which explained when regulatory violations are “material” and therefore actionable under the FCA....
Case Information

Case Title

United States of America v. United Health Group, Inc. et al


Case Number

2:16-cv-08697

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Michael W. Fitzgerald

Date Filed

November 22, 2016

