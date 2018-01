Claims In Twitter, Instagram $5.3M Privacy Deal Flagged

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 6:43 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday referred to prosecutors potential instances of fraud stemming from a $5.3 million settlement tech giants like Twitter and Instagram struck to resolve claims of privacy violations, based on a report from the class action settlement administrator who flagged as suspicious nearly 6,000 claims.



Without taking a position on whether the fraud allegations merit prosecution, U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar ordered that allegations of individuals making duplicative or fraudulent claims for part of the settlement be forwarded to the U.S....

