Punitive Damages OK’d For NY Doctor’s Records Destruction

Law360, Los Angeles (January 17, 2018, 10:00 PM EST) -- A New York appellate panel ruled Wednesday that punitive damages were warranted in a suit accusing a doctor of improperly treating a diabetic child which caused death and later destroying the patient’s medical records, but said the punitive damages award of $7.5 million was excessive.



In a unanimous ruling, a four-judge Second Department panel partially affirmed a jury verdict in favor of Napoleon Gomez in a suit alleging that endocrinologist Dr. Arlene Mercado failed to properly diagnose and treat his 6-year-old daughter Claudialee Gomez Nicanor’s type...

