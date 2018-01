Chicago Hospital Accused Of Reusing HIV-Tainted Syringe

Law360, Springfield (January 17, 2018, 10:37 PM EST) -- Surgical staff at Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital allegedly reused a syringe previously used on an HIV-positive patient, according to a suit brought Tuesday in Illinois state court by a patient who claims he was exposed to the virus and misled by the hospital for a month before it admitted the mistake.



The complaint, filed by a man identified only as “John Doe,” alleges Doe received anesthesia through the syringe in question during his Feb. 17, 2017, surgery. Doe’s counsel told Law360 on Wednesday that his client...

