AndroGel Can Cause Blood Clots Many Ways, Doc Tells Jury

Law360, Chicago (January 17, 2018, 8:58 PM EST) -- AndroGel and other testosterone replacement therapy drugs increase the risk of dangerous blood clots in men who use them, a Yale School of Medicine physician testifying for an AndroGel user suing AbbVie Inc. told an Illinois federal jury Wednesday.



Without AndroGel, plaintiff Robert Nolte would not have suffered a pulmonary embolism and several related injuries, Yale hematologist Dr. Henry Rinder told the jury hearing testimony at a trial over claims AbbVie failed to warn doctors and patients about the dangers of its product.



Rinder pinned responsibility...

