Puma Biotech Investors Say Depo Camera Is Meant To Harass

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 7:21 PM EST) -- Camera-shy lawyers representing Puma Biotechnology Inc. investors on Tuesday asked a California federal judge to block a Latham & Watkins LLP defense team from training a video camera on them at an upcoming deposition.



Arguing that the planned recording of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP attorneys was meant to “harass and annoy,” the plaintiffs asked a judge overseeing the stock-drop case to issue a protective order preventing the recording.



“There is no question that video recording opposing counsel during a deposition will impede, delay and...

