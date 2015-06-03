Puma Biotech Investors Say Depo Camera Is Meant To Harass

By Andrew Strickler

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 7:21 PM EST) -- Camera-shy lawyers representing Puma Biotechnology Inc. investors on Tuesday asked a California federal judge to block a Latham & Watkins LLP defense team from training a video camera on them at an upcoming deposition.

Arguing that the planned recording of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP attorneys was meant to “harass and annoy,” the plaintiffs asked a judge overseeing the stock-drop case to issue a protective order preventing the recording.

“There is no question that video recording opposing counsel during a deposition will impede, delay and...
Case Title

HsingChing Hsu v. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. et al


Case Number

8:15-cv-00865

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Andrew J. Guilford

Date Filed

June 3, 2015

Companies

