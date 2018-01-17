House Republicans Advance Funding Bill Without Dems

Law360, Washington (January 17, 2018, 9:10 PM EST) -- The House of Representatives advanced a bill Wednesday to fund the government and children's health insurance programs through February, as Democrats vowed to oppose it, risking a government shutdown this weekend over immigration policy.



House Republicans pushed a short-term funding bill at the House Rules Committee Wednesday, which would fund the government through Feb. 16 and avoid a shutdown Jan. 20, when current government funding would otherwise run out.



The package would delay some Affordable Care Act taxes, reauthorize the Children’s Insurance Program for six years...

