Justices Weigh Death Row Inmate's Unauthorized Guilty Plea

Law360, Washington (January 17, 2018, 7:54 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices had tough questions Wednesday for both sides in the appeal of a death row inmate who says his constitutional rights were violated when his lawyer admitted the Louisiana man had killed his wife’s family despite the man’s emphatic demand not to plead guilty.



The court's ruling in the case could cast light on the extent to which attorneys must abide by their clients’ wishes in crafting defense strategies. Oral arguments were held Wednesday in Robert McCoy's fight to have his conviction for murdering...

