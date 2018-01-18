Expert Analysis

Ruling On Short Sandwiches May Cast A Long Shadow

By J. Philip Calabrese January 18, 2018, 12:12 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 12:12 PM EST) -- As 2017 drew to a close and lawyers looked back on the significant cases in the area of product liability, commentators rightly focused on Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court of California, 137 S. Ct. 1773 (2017) (holding that out-of-state residents may not pursue tort claims without a finding of specific jurisdiction), In re Motors Liquidation Co., 568 B.R. 217 (Bankr. S.D.N.Y. 2017) (finding that product liability claims may proceed against an entity that acquires assets out of bankruptcy so long as the claims are based solely...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular