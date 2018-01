Marriott Reaches Deal To End Cruise Fees Class Action

Law360, Miami (January 18, 2018, 10:34 PM EST) -- Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc. and a travel agent partner have reached a settlement agreement to resolve a putative class action brought by members of the hospitality giant's timeshare program who claim they were charged improper additional fees when they booked cruises, according to a court filing Wednesday.



Plaintiffs Daniel Finerman and Donna Devino filed an unopposed motion asking a Florida federal court to certify a settlement class and to grant preliminary approval of the proposed settlement, which would end 3 1/2 years of highly contentious litigation...

To view the full article, register now.