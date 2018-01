GM Says Car Entertainment Systems Not Recording Devices

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 9:49 PM EST) -- General Motors told a D.C. federal court Wednesday that its in-vehicle entertainment systems don’t qualify as digital recording devices that would require it to pay royalties for songs copied onto the systems’ hard drives, with the Alliance of Artists and Recording Cos. responding that “the facts on the record” say otherwise.



Opposing a partial summary judgment bid in a suit against GM and other carmakers, General Motors LLC told the court that the flash-based systems in some of its vehicles — known as GM/Alpine flash drive...

